Airbnb Offers Isolated Getaways for Safe Travelling During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tourism has certainly taken a hit during the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, many hotel reservations have seen cancellations. But if you have been consumed by wanderlust for far too long, renting a wooden cabin far away from the crowd might be your best option. Online lodging and rental company Airbnb is offering a wooden cabin in Jackson County, North Carolina, the US, where travellers can be close to nature and away from the threat of catching coronavirus in a crowd. The location offers views of soothing waterfalls and Disney squirrels. Hosts of this property describe the area on the website with these words, ‘You’ll love the distinctive look and feel of this A-frame in the mountains. You’ll enjoy the large front windows and porch overlooking the mountains and the wood stove that keeps you cozy on chilly nights. There is no central heat or air, only baseboard heat and wood stove for a full mountain experience. You’ll also love that you are 15 minutes to downtown Sylva/Dillsboro/Franklin and 25 minutes to the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park, as well as hiking and waterfalls."

https://www.airbnb.co.in/rooms/21963938

Another property up for booking on Airbnb offers a magnificent view of the Rocky Mountains in Montana. If you are vaccinated and have a negative test report of COVID-19, booking this place with your friends or with your family is a great option. The property offers ‘unparalleled landscapes, roaming wildlife, and a night sky full of stars are just some of the things that await you at this vacation rental in Augusta.’ The owners of the property mentioned on the site, ‘At just 250 square feet, this custom-built studio + loft is the perfect reprieve for any group looking to get off the grid and into the great outdoors.’

https://www.airbnb.co.in/rooms/35150581

Another off-the-grid experience you can choose on Airbnb is a walk beneath the city of Budapest. A lesser-known touristic experience, this is a tour you can book if you wish to spend the day, cave-exploring Budapest. Hosts of this tour describe it as a ‘relaxed way to visit caves,’ The experience also grants you exclusive access to closed caves. The experience is apt for natural history lovers.

https://www.airbnb.co.in/experiences/440752

Which one do you like the best?

