Airbnb Owner Left Baffled By Guest Who Failed to Open Fridge or Use Oven

A text conversation between an Airbnb host and her guests is going viral on social media for the bizarre premise that the conversation is based around. The conversation veiled under a hilarious set of instructions features the host of a one-bedroom apartment located in St. Catharines, Canada, Michelle Biskup, and her guests who were having a hard time using appliances installed in the apartment. Apparently, the guests were having trouble doing tasks as simple as opening a refrigerator, reported Newsweek. Combined to form a video, the texts exchanged between Michelle and the guests were shot to virality through TikTok, where the video amassed more than 40 lakh views. The title of the video was wrapped in a tone of concern. It read, “I just need to know if my Airbnb guest is ok.”

The hilarious exchange of surprising issues began with Michelle receiving a text from her guest that read, “Hey, I just wanted to confirm if I could use the refrigerator because it is locked.” To which, Michelle told the guest that the fridge was not locked and suggested that they might be opening it from the wrong side. The revert on the suggestion ensued hilarity as the guest actually was opening the fridge from the wrong side. The guest replied, “Ok, yes. Sorry.”

The conversation did not just end here. The next issue that the guest was facing was with the electric stovetop, which the guest thought was gas-powered. “Hey, the gas is not turning on. It turns on for 2 seconds and goes back off,” read the text. Michelle enquired what the guest meant by “gas.” After further interaction, the guest realised that the stovetop was electric, and just needed to be turned to ‘high’ for the stove to heat up as required.

The later parts of the texts hinted that after giving up on the refrigerator and the stovetop, the guest ordered food, but that situation, too, took a funny turn as the guest was not able to locate the ordered food, which, according to him, should be on the porch. When Michelle inspected the CCTV, the food package was lying right outside the porch’s door.

After seeing the situation that Michelle and her guests were in, all we can say is, “High much?” What do you think?

