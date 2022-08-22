Aircraft-sized Asteroid to Pass by Earth Today at a Speed of 64,800 kmph

A 92-ft-wide asteroid will be passing by Earth today, August 22. The airplane-sized asteroid is the biggest of the four asteroids that are expected to come close to Earth. According to the Jet Propulsions Laboratory of the American space agency NASA, the biggest among these asteroids, the 2020 QW3, will be 3.3 million miles away from the Earth at its closest points of the planet’s approach. The asteroid is predicted to have a speed of 64,800 kmph. While NASA has classified Asteroid 2020 QW3 as potentially hazardous because of the proximity of its predicted encounter with the Earth, it emphasized that there was no possibility of the space rock colliding with the planet.

Three other asteroids – 2022 QV, 2015 QH3 and 2022 QM, will also pass by Earth today. The asteroid which will be closest to our planet is 2015 QH3. It will be 1.34 million miles away from the Earth.

NASA as part of its Asteroid Watch initiative through the Centre for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory tracks and discovers near-Earth asteroids. If this distance is brought down to 4.5 million kilometres, combined with, a size of above 460ft, then these asteroids are considered potentially hazardous objects.

Asteroid-like planets, orbit the sun and have a different revolution cycle depending upon their speed and size. Collison of asteroids with the Earth can lead to significant damage causing shock waves, heat radiation, formation of craters with associated earthquakes, and even tsunami when the rocky objects hit water bodies.

To protect the Earth from the damage of a possible asteroid collision, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), a mission to investigate and demonstrate one method of asteroid deflection by changing the rocky object’s motion through kinetic impact.

