Akshay Kumar 'Joining' Pan Masala Ad After Dissing Gutkha in Old Video Gets Memed

Akshay Kumar may be the newest entrant to the Vimal Elaichi “universe" after Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. A new Vimal ad showed SRK and Ajay Devgn discussing a new “khiladi" whose silhouette appears to be that of Akshay Kumar, according to fans. Akshay, known for his famous cinema theatre ads endorsing sanitary napkins and decrying smoking (not to mention his reputation as a fitness enthusiast), endorsing a product that is not known for its health benefits started off a slew of memes on Twitter. An old video started going viral where Akshay emphatically said that endorsing gutkha and related products is “galat kaam" and that his Bollywood colleagues should not be doing it, adding that he would never do it himself. He was responding to a journalist’s question on the same at an event.

Akshay speaking about how he turned down endorsing such products in spite of handsome amounts offered to him in the old clip drew mockery from Twitter users.

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar has drawn flak for his old statements. Recently, he drew ire for a poorly phrased message in a video promoting exercise and fitness. Although the video is clearly well-intentioned, the wording chosen by Akshay is being criticised by many on social media who found it insensitive and triggering.

The following part may be triggering to some.

Akshay’s controversial statement that has been picked up by Twitter users approximately translates to, “A person who cannot give one hour to his own body from the twenty-four hours in a day is better off dead… kill yourself."

