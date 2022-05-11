Akshay Kumar's Expressions in 'Prithviraj' Trailer are Reminding Twitter of 'Housefull'

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ trailer has dropped but fans have had a curious observation. Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar, is all set to release on June 3, and the trailer of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial revealed glimpses of the epic love story of Prithviraj (played by Akshay) and Samyukta (played by Manushi), as well as the patriotic values that motivated the king. However, many Twitter users seemed to be of the opinion that Akshay still seemed to be in the character of Bala from Housefull 4, especially in one particular battle sequence from the trailer.

However, many Twitter users also pointed out that the scene was paused at inopportune moments and that such an expression was nothing out of the ordinary for someone acting out a battle sequence.

At the trailer launch, Akshay said that he wants the story of Prithviraj Chauhan to reach the young generation because not many people know about such a great warrior. Elaborating on the same, Akshay said, “I have been working in the industry for thirty years and I have to say that I haven’t seen a historical film of this scale in my career spanning three decades. I felt a sense of accomplishment after portraying the character of such a great man, I would like to thank my director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and producer Aditya Chopra."

