Akshay Kumar's 'Side Wala Swag' from Phir Hera Pheri Goes Viral, Fans Pose as 'Raju'

Remember when Raju dressed up in colourful clothes and made that iconic pose in front of his bungalow while waiting for Pappu to bring him money? 15 years later, that iconic pose is back on social media as a new trend with fans of Raju posing in the “side wala swag", as they call it. For people trying to figure out what we are talking about and who are Raju and Pappu, let us give you some context. Raju is a hilarious character played by Akshay Kumar while Pappu was played by Rajpal Yadav in Priyadarshan’s 2006 cult classic ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ that also starred Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal along with Bipasha Basu, Rimi and Johny Lever.

Recently, the Raju ka Fan trend has taken over Instagram with fans and even celebrities taking part in it. Take a look:

Even Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle took part in the trend.

Akshay, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, too jumped on the bandwagon and made his fans nostalgic by recreating that pose. Akshay took to Instagram to hit the pose in a snake-print brown shirt and sunglasses and wrote in the caption, “Side wala swag! That’s my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on 5th Nov. Strike your favourite pose and share it with hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Jaldi karo, I am waiting."

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham 1 nd 2 and Simmba and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn having extended cameos. Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover and others will also play pivotal roles in the film, which is slated to release in theatres on November 5, 2021.

