Alan Sugar Slammed After Claiming WFH Employees are 'Lazy Gits' Who Should be 'Paid Less'

British business magnate Alan Sugar got involved in a Twitter feud after his comment on people working from home. It all started when journalist Andrew Pierce tweeted about the government selling off Whitehall offices for £1.5 billion since people are working from home, and popped the question, “Why doesn’t the government order them back to their desks?"

Sugar quoted the tweet, and called people working from home “lazy gits." He wrote, “Lazy gits watching golf and tennis at home while they are supposed to be working. We, the taxpayers, are paying them. Get them back to the office or fire them."

He then mentioned a Good Morning Britain report that talked about raises for people working from home. Calling the report “rubbish," Sugar said, “They have to pay rent, heating and rates with or without a full workplace. People should be paid less; they are saving travel costs."

Meanwhile, the Twitter banter, too, simmered alongside, in which, Sugar actively participated and exchanged words with netizens registering their discontent with his opinion.

One user said, “It is amazing how far behind you are with current times, considering you are a billionaire."

Sugar instantly hit back saying, “Listen scumbag, most who work from home watch more TV than work. There are a few exceptions, but the majority are lazy gits."

One user pointed out how businesses save money by not paying rent for expensive office spaces “and all the heating, air conditioning and electricity that goes with it."

Replying to the user, Sugar said, “What planet are you living on? Businesses are not saving any money they have to pay rent, heating, and rates for the building they occupy. Sorry, you are talking rubbish."

“Lord Sugar does not like people working from home while he works from home (wee, his yacht). On rule for the poor and different rules for the rich," wrote one user. To which, Sugar replied, “You are an ignorant person."

In another instance, the businessman called a user “deluded" who claimed that “the majority of people who work from home are more likely to work longer and outside the normal office hours."

The banter had multiple other exchanges which clearly shows both the parties – the pro WFH and anti WFH – have rubbed each other the wrong way.

