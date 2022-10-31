Alaskan Mount Edgecumbe Volcano Shows Active Signs After 800 Years, What It Means

The massive Mauna Loa in Hawaii is shaking, and now Mt. Edgecumbe, an Alaskan volcano — long inactive — is also showing signs of molten rock movement. Magma has been migrating upward through the Earth’s crust beneath the volcano, which has been dormant in recent times, says the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO). Oral histories of the local indigenous people describe the most recent eruption from Mount Edgecumbe that occurred 800–900 years ago.

The scientists from the observatory used satellite images and computer models to estimate the rise of magma. Their research found that magma has risen from a depth of 12 miles to only six miles, causing recent earthquakes and deformation of the surface.

Professor of geodesy Ronni Grapenthin, the lead author of a research paper, outlining the findings in the journal Geophysical Research Letters pointed out that the fastest rate of volcanic deformation is in Alaska.

To quote professor Grapenthin, “And while it is not uncommon for volcanoes to deform, the activity at Edgecumbe is unusual because reactivation of dormant volcanic systems is rarely observed." Earlier, this year, experts officially recategorised Mount Edgecumbe from dormant to historically active. While researching volcanologists observed a swarm of earthquake activities just 15 miles from the town of Sitka and its 8,500 residents, in April.

Later, analysing satellite radar data, they soon discovered that magma movement was to blame for the tremors. Professor also said that magma intrusion has been occurring for three-plus years now and before the eruption, experts predict more unrest. Professor Grapenthin says the magma is still quite deep and there is nothing to worry about. The group of volcanologists have updated their monitoring equipment placed on the mountains and nearby areas.

