Albert Einstein's Letter to Jawaharlal Nehru Lauding Indian PM's Book Goes Viral

Not many know that acclaimed German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein shared a good and cordial relationship with Jawaharlal Nehru and had quite a few times exchanged letters between themselves over various issues concerning political and social scenarios during that time. Now a letter written by Einstein to the Indian Prime Minister has gone viral on the internet where the former had praised Nehru’s book ‘The Discovery of India’. The letter, dated February 18, 1950, had Einstein praising Nehru’s style of writing while also acknowledging how the account of India under colonial rule is not an easy read for any Westerner.

Einstein wrote how he was able to get a better picture by reading Nehru’s analysis of the ‘tragic influence, forced economic, moral and intellectual decline by the British rule.’ In the letter, he also wrote how he admired Mahatma Gandhi’s way of striving for liberation through ‘non-violence and non-cooperation.’

Advertisement

The full letter is as follows:

“I have read with extreme interest your marvellous book The Discovery Of India. The first half of it is not easy reading for a Westerner. But it gives an understanding of the glorious intellectual and spiritual tradition of your great country. The analysis you have given in the second part of the book of the tragic influence and forced economic, moral and intellectual decline by the British rule and the vicious exploitation of the Indian people has deeply impressed me."

“My admiration for Gandhi’s and your work for liberation through non-violence and non-cooperation has become even greater than it was already before. The inner struggle to conserve objective understanding despite the pressure of tyranny from the outside and the struggle against becoming inwardly a victim of resentment and hatred may well be unique in world history. I feel deeply grateful to you for having given to me your admirable work. With my best wishes for your important and beneficent work and with kind greetings,

Yours cordially,

Albert Einstein

Einstein ended the letter by sending his regards to Nehru’s daughter Indira Gandhi. “Please remember me kindly to your daughter."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.