Albuquerque Erecting Statues of Breaking Bad's Walter White, Jesse Pinkman Has Twitter Tripping

New Mexican city Albuquerque is paying tribute to Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman with bronze statues, a move that has attracted a bit of a hullabaloo on social media. The statues were commissioned by Vince Gilligan, who is the creator of both Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul, in 2019 as a way of giving back to the city that serves as the backdrop for both shows, as per The Guardian. While Walter and Jesse are beloved meth dealers, not everybody took the move kindly, given the city’s history of drug trafficking and high rates of fatal overdoses.

Gilligan, along with Sony Pictures Television, is donating the statues in hopes of attracting “busloads of tourists" to the city.

Advertisement

There were also many who were aggressively happy with the decision.

Advertisement

The statues have been sculpted by Trevor Grove and will be unveiled on July 29. Mayor Tim Keller, Gilligan, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and the show’s executive producer Peter Gould will be attending the ceremony. Breaking Bad tours draw tourists to New Mexico, including the supposed homes of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Breaking Bad ran from 2008 to 2013, and tourism in New Mexico increased after 2011.

Recently, RJ Mitte, who played the role of Walter Jr in the show, in an interview with LADBible, revealed how Bryan Cranston and the other cast members still stayed in touch. He also talked about a warm gesture that Bryan showed during the pandemic. While the world was grappling with COVID-19, Bryan, in the midst of all the tussle, reached out to his Breaking Bad co-actors and cast, checking up on their well-being. “I just got an email from him the other day, checking up on everyone from COVID. We still all keep in touch," said Mitte, in the interview. Mitte was a teenager when he joined the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.