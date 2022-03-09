Alec Baldwin Criticised for Claiming 'Rust' Shooting Litigants Sued Him for Money

Alec Baldwin has courted controversy with his recent remarks about the family of the “Rust" shooting victim. As per a Daily Mail report, Baldwin argued that there were “only two victims" in the Rust set shooting case where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed. Hoping that he will not be held “criminally responsible" when all facts come out, Baldwin also added that many of the individuals who have filed lawsuits against him are “deep pockets litigants". “Why sue people if you’re not going to get money? That’s what you’re doing," the report quoted him as saying. He was speaking at the Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF) in Colorado. His remarks drew massive backlash on social media.

Alec Baldwin was handed what was described as a safe “cold gun" on the set of his movie “Rust", but the prop gun contained live rounds when it was fired, according to details of the police investigation into the fatal shooting released last year.

