'Alec Baldwin Kills People': Donald Trump Jr Sells Graphic Tees After Film Set Tragedy

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has been in the news recently after he fired a prop gun that accidently killed a cinematographer and wounded the director on a film set in New Mexico, US last week. The sheriff in Santa Fe said in a statement that Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin." Following the incident that took place on the set of ‘Rust’, 42-year-old Hutchins, was transported to hospital by helicopter but died of her wounds. Days after the incident, Donald Trump Jr. is selling T-shirts mocking the tragedy as well as Baldwin. In an attempt to seemingly cash in on the tragic incident, the former US president’s son is selling T-shirts with the description, “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people" on his website priced at $27.99.

It is a well-known fact that the Trumps and Baldwins are anything but friends after the actor parodied Donald Trump for years on “Saturday Night Live." Trump Jr has since last week’s incident, not only started selling the T-shirts but also mocked Baldwin and gun control advocates in a series of Instagram posts, in what seems like an attempt to get back at the actor for making fun of his father and the former president on Saturday Night Live, for which Baldwin had also bagged a Primetime Emmy.

In one Instagram post, Trump Jr. wrote, “For those who are out there doing the fake sanctimony about leaving Alec Baldwin alone let’s all remember that Alec Baldwin would be the first person pissing on everyone’s grave if the shoes were on the other foot. Screw him!"

Sources close to Baldwin have revealed that the 63-year-old actor has been devastated following the incident. A source told People, “Everyone knows this was an accident, but he’s absolutely devastated," adding that he was “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours" following the incident.

While the matter is under investigation and more information is awaited on the exact circumstances around the episode in which another person sustained injuries, blank weapons are known to cause injuries, including fatal ones.

