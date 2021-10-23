Alec Baldwin's 2017 Tweet on 'To Wrongfully Kill Someone' Goes Viral

Nothing once posted on the Internet is ever really gone. For actor Alec Baldwin, this lesson comes at a very unfortunate time. Alec Baldwin Hollywood actor on Friday fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director on a film set in New Mexico, US. The incident happened on the set of Rust in the southwestern US state, where Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th-century western. Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," the sheriff in Santa Fe said in a statement. Hutchins, 42, was transported to hospital by helicopter but died of her wounds, while Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance and is in critical condition. A spokesperson of the production told a leading daily that the ‘accident’ involved the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. The incident took place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location near Santa Fe which is popular with Hollywood filmmakers. In the aftermath of Hutchins’ death, a tweet Baldwin posted in 2017 has resurfaced. Baldwin had posted a video, and written the tweet in response to a police officer fatally shooting a suspect outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Huntington Beach, California. Sharing the news, he had captioned the tweet, “I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone."

According to the Los Angeles Times report, the video of the 2017 incident depicts 27-year-old Dillan Tabares reaching for an object on officer Eric Esparza’s belt. The officer then “unholstered his pistol, moved quickly away and began firing," according to the publication.

After news of Baldwin firing the prop gun spread, people started going back to the old tweet, with some mentioning how eerie his choice of words had been.

Alec Baldwin is known for films like The Hunt for Red October, Mission: Impossible, Glengarry Glen Ross, Beetlejuice and Blue Jasmine among many others. He became a well-known face on television with his caricature of the former US President Donald Trump on the show Saturday Night Live. He also bagged a Primetime Emmy for his portrayal.

While the matter is under investigation and more information is awaited on the exact circumstances around the episode in which another person sustained injuries, blank weapons are known to cause injuries, including fatal ones. A statement from a spokesperson for Baldwin quoted by NBC News said the incident on the sets of the movie “Rust" involved “the misfire of a prop gun with blanks". While a prop gun would mean any gun used as a prop for a shoot, like fake, or toy, weapons, the use of real weapons that use blank cartridges is not uncommon, given that they are seen as providing a closer resemblance to the actual thing. An online resource maintained by the University of Utah says that “guns firing blanks typically have the barrel blocked" and that blank pistols “are not considered firearms in most countries", although it, too, noted that “the propellant gases can produce severe and even lethal injuries".

