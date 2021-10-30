Alex Pullin's Widow Becomes Mother to Baby Girl 15 Months After Olympian’s Tragic Death

Ellidy Pullin, the widow of Olympic snowboarder Alex “Chumpy" Pullin, gave birth to their first child, a daughter. Announcing the birth to the couple’s baby girl, Ellidy shared a set of pictures with the newborn on Instagram. The Australian Olympian’s partner became a mother 15 months after the former’s tragic death in a spearfishing accident last year.

Ellidy revealed the name of her baby, born on October 25, as Minnie Alex Pullin on the photo-sharing platform. The baby was conceived via in vitro fertilisation or IVF. Alex’s sperm was taken posthumously which allowed Ellidy Pullin to become pregnant.

Speaking to CNN, Ellidy mentioned, “We did that sperm retrieval process, of course, because Chump passed away, to get his sperm. The doctor did hand select the best viable sperm out of the millions and popped it straight into the egg,"

The recently turned mother announced her pregnancy back in June, saying that the couple had been “dreaming" for years about having a child together. Alongside pictures of her pregnancy photoshoot, she penned a note to her unborn child that read, “With a heart wrenching plot twist in the middle, I am honoured to finally welcome a piece of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world."

In her podcast, Darling, Ellidy shared her conception journey. She mentioned that they were trying to get pregnant before Alex’s demise and were considering IVF treatment.

A two-time world champion snowboarder, Alex was spearfishing alone in July at an artificial reef off the Gold Coast of Australia. He lost consciousness when he was free diving in Palm Beach.

He was found unconscious by another diver on the bottom of the ocean without his oxygen mask. Lifeguards pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful in their attempts. Alex was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later. He was the first Australian to win gold in snowboarding, having competed thrice in Winter Games in his professional career. Alex was his country’s flag-bearer at the Sochi 2014 games.

