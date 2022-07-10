Alia Bhatt 'Mocking' Ibrahim Ali Khan's Compliment Text on Koffee With Karan Divides Internet

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s electrifying appearance on the new season of Koffee With Karan gave social media plenty of priceless moments. One of those were when ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor read Ibrahim Ali Khan’s text message. This happened during the rapid-fire round when Karan Johar asked Alia about the best compliment she had received for her performance in the blockbuster movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. To this, the actress said that it was from Ibrahim. “Everyone in the industry is very sweet. But there is one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan, he is the cutest person I have ever met in my life. He sent me the most amazing message," Alia said.

The actress also took out her phone and read his message to the audience. “Had to remove the time to message you personally. I cannot believe this is the same lady, I learn from every time I am on set, you’re just phenomenal. You’re so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it’s safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So so good! Best actress in this country," is what Ibrahim messaged Alia. The cute message has now won hearts on the internet and netizens just cannot get enough of it. Have a look:

Some people did not like Alia reading out his message. Taking to Reddit, one user wrote, “I just finished watching the episode and scrolled through the sub for different views and it was pretty obvious that Alia came across as downright obnoxious. But one thing, I didn’t find funny at all was how she mocked Ibrahim’s text praising her for Gangubai. that was just in poor taste. and then she goes on to say how she reads this text out to everyone. I honestly felt bad for him because I’m sure it was a heartfelt text from his side which was reduced to being a laughing stock on national television by ‘punk babe’."

Meanwhile, Ranveer kind of stole the show with his antics, including some spot-on imitations of Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. Not even Karan Johar himself, the host of the show, was spared of some good old Ranvir humour.

During a game on who knew their partner better, as Ranveer faced off Alia, he made it a point to also come for Karan Johar. Pointing out that Karan was favouring Alia in the game, Ranveer casually called out Karan’s “nepo bias". The question was on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where Alia had played a cameo.

Trust Ranveer Singh to drag Karan Johar at his own show. However, it was all in good faith and Twitter had a good laugh.

