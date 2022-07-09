Alia Bhatt Shared Her Favourite 'Darlings' Memes and They are Too Relatable

After leaving us all stunned with her intense avatar in her massively successful film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is gearing up to keep the movie buffs enthralled with her upcoming Netflix release Darlings. Dropping the teaser of her maiden production earlier this week, the actress has gripped the audience with suspense. Alia will be seen sharing the screen space with one of the most versatile actresses in the film industry, Shefali Shah, who essays the role of her mother. And the teaser has left the netizens intrigued with their chemistry to such an extent that one particular scene from it has created a fan fest. Moreover, Alia dropped a series of her favourite memes on her Instagram stories.

Amazingly, even before the official trailer’s launch and almost a month before its release, the dark comedy has created much hype among the netizens. Now, one scene of the teaser, wherein Alia and Shefali were seen sitting at a police station, being interrogated about a murder has sparked meme trends on social media. The teaser of the much anticipated Netflix release shows both the on-screen mother and daughter duo trying to clarify to the officer that they were not a part of the alleged crime. In the clip, Alia can be heard saying, “Yes sir, I murdered but only in our imagination." Responding to this the cop asks them to stop fooling around and asks, “What’s written on my forehead?" Here is the teaser, in case you missed it.

Advertisement

Therefore, the expressions exhibited by the actresses whilst trying to focus on his forehead left everyone amused and became the topic of the hilarious content. Apart from this scene, one dialogue of Alia in the narration of the teaser that goes by, “Kaatna meri fitrat hai," has also set the internet ablaze. Now, the Brahmastra star has reposted them on her stories, with the hashtag Darlings.

Apart from Alia and Shefali, Jasmeet K Reen’s directorial also features Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew as other leading characters. The movie explores the lives of the mother and daughter, who try to find their place in Mumbai, and how far they are willing to go to fulfil their dreams. Backed by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings will premiere on August 5. Take a look

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from Alia and Shefali, Jasmeet K Reen’s directorial also features Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew as other leading characters. The movie explores the lives of the mother and daughter, who try to find their place in Mumbai, and how far they are willing to go to fulfil their dreams. Backed by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings will premiere on August 5

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.