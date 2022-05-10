Alia Bhatt Slammed For Chocolate, Soft Drink Ads After Saying She Doesn't Eat Sugar

Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity coming under fire for an endorsement that directly belies her personal practice. Alia Bhatt does not drink Frooti, eat Perk or Cornetto; SRK, Akshay Kumar or Ajay Devgn probably doesn’t use Vimal products and Zayn Malik didn’t get a haircut from every barber’s shop in India back in 2014. Shocker? Twitter page Filmy Pulao shared a video showing Alia’s endorsements vis-à-vis her personal health practice. On the Kapil Sharma show, Alia had revealed, during the promotion of her film Kalank, that she doesn’t eat sugar. When the individual who handed her her tea said there was sugar in her tea, she refused the tea and went ahead to explain how sugar is not good for you.

Alia further stressed that if one must have sugar, they should consume it in the form of fruits. She talks about how she doesn’t consume sugar herself. Footi, Coca Cola, Cornetto, Dark Fantasy Choco Fills, Perk- all very distinctly not fruits- are products that have been endorsed by her at different points of time.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had come under such criticism for endorsing a tobacco brand’s products. He had had to withdraw from the endorsement and also rendered a public apology. In his apology note shared on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause."

