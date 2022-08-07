Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' Had a SRK Shoutout and Twitter is Going 'Same'

Darlings, with a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles, dropped on Netflix amid positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is a dark comedy throwing light on domestic violence and how a mother and daughter fight back, albeit in their own twisted way. Alia’s acting was par excellence, and Shefali and Vijay were worthy complementary characters.

Darlings, even though it has the tough job of dealing with matters of grave concern in a way that has to be humourous while not minimizing the subject at hand, managed to throw in a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan, and who could say no to that?

Advertisement

There were some other tiny allusions to SRK in the film. A Twitter user going by @dilse_srk pointed them out: “So nice the references to @iamsrk’s films in #Darlings. The lovely “Aankhon Mein Teri." song bringing the memory of the forever loved KK✨; the ringtone with “Main Agar Kahoon" from OSO. When Hamza says “Dil se", the poster of Zero in the end & an old song that I can’t place."

Advertisement

SRK also threw in a kind word for Darlings, tweeting, “Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj….’)."

Darlings was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here