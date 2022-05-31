Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai' Looking Just Like Soni Razdan in 'Mandi' Leaves Fans Stumped

A clip from Shyam Benegal’s classic ‘Mandi’ starring Soni Razdan is going viral because of her strong resemblance to her daughter, Alia Bhatt. In Mandi, Soni played the role of a sex worker, which was also portrayed by Alia Bhatt in her latest ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The clip from the old film shows that in a similar get-up, the mother and daughter bear a striking resemblance to each other. Some even commented that their dialogue delivery too is similar.

“In the late 70s @Soni_Razdan acted in #Mandi as sex worker, now @aliaa08 in #GangubaiKathiawadi , both have tremendous resemblance, both are best actresses. Soni then looks ditto Alia of now."

Advertisement

The clip was shared by Soni Razdan too.

“Oh gosh a blast from the past all right!"

“i actually thought that’s aloo from ganguthey look so similar and sound almost same omg."

“Such uncanny resemblance."

“Looks even voice too."

“Literally thought that was Alia and was wondering which scene in Gangu was this."

“Wow she looks like Alia’s twin."

Advertisement

“Oh my God! Ditto Alia.. I thought it’s her only."

“Woah Alia resembles Soni razdan even that dialogue delivery, opposite actress also looks like sobhita dhulipala!"

“The resemblance is so uncanny."

“I thought It’s Alia only."

A few days ago, an Alia Bhatt lookalike took the internet by storm. One video of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s “doppelganger" was going viral on the internet. Instagram users have found it hard to differentiate between the real Alia and the girl who goes by the name Celesti Bairagey on Instagram. The girl in this clip can be seen donning a white saree, similar to the one Alia wore while promoting Gangubai kathiawadi. Celesti performs dance moves to the song ‘Dholna’ from Dil To Pagal Hai in the video. Many people in the comments have claimed that she is a spitting image of Alia. “Chalo bol do abb," Celesti writes in the caption of the post.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.