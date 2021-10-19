Alien-like Creature Spotted by Divers on Sataya Reef off Egyptian Coast

Some divers in Egypt recently encountered a strange tube-like creature with no ears, eyes, or mouth. The pictures of the creature have gone viral on the internet and some have been comparing it to a sci-fi monster.

Sharing his experience, Lukas Ostertag, from Germany’s Heidelberg, one of the divers who encountered the creature on Sataya Reef, off the coast of Egypt said, “The creature looked like a long square rubber pipe-like thing with a pointy end. I’ve seen anything like this before."

Ostertag said that it was super strange and moved slowly on its own, adding that nobody knew what it was. The divers initially thought it was some kind of polyp or strange sea animal.

“The creature didn’t resemble anything at all I knew. Many in other groups guessed it to be some kind of sea plant, a worm, and one even suggested it to be a jellyfish," Ostertag further said.

Curious to know what it was, Ostertag shared the photos of the creature with an online group, which helps in identifying marine animals.

The experts in the group were also puzzled after seeing the photos. One said, “Wow, I’m stumped. It is a puzzler. I could see it being a siphonophore, soft coral, pyrosome, maybe nemertean, or jellyfish arm."

Another following the path of the first one wrote, “Seems like a nemertean – ribbon worm, but a part of a jellyfish is also possible."

Finally, Ostertag found the answer when he received footage from another group of divers who were diving in the same reef in Egypt. The specific species is part of the jellyfish family and is called Thysanostoma loriferum.

Ostertag said that the creature they saw while diving was the leftover arms of the jellyfish — left after being devoured by another sea creature, and the arm was still moving a bit because the jellyfish was not eaten a long time ago.

Further speaking, Ostertag added, “It was fun figuring out what this thing was and I spent quite a lot of time. I never had been so clueless as to what a sea creature could be and that we found out it was a jellyfish was pure luck."

