Alien or Shark? Bizarre Creature Washing Ashore in New Zealand Has Puzzled Twitterati

In New Zealand, an extremely rare and massive serpent-like creature from the sea was seen washing up. Marine researcher Bridie Allan took to his official Twitter handle and shared the video of the creature as he wrote, “A video of the live oarfish found today at Aramoana beach, Dunedin." In the video, the fish can be seen lurking in the shallows. “Woah, it feels like a shark," Mr Williams said. He further added, “It feels like a dolphin thing, look how long it is. He can be seen examining the creature with his hands. He then takes the creature out from the water using his hands. The creature’s gills can also be seen flapping slightly as it fights for air.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 500 views. “Playing some Animal Crossing down Dunedin way," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “He has no idea what it is and he’s talking about how it taste.."

As per the World Register of Marine Species, WoRMS, the total number of marine species known to the experts is about 2,40,000 species, this is according to the 2021 census. Despite this, once in a while, some of the other unknown species wash up on the coast or get caught on the high-tech cameras. And when this happens, sometimes the explorers decipher the species while many times the physical appearances baffle the researchers and scientists.

