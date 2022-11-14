All the 'Monica, O My Darling' Easter Eggs Have Been Dug Up By This Twitter User

‘Monica, O My Darling’ starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Quereshi has dropped on Netflix and seems to have been a hit among audiences. The Vasant Bala directorial is a murder mystery where an ambitious middle-class man called Jayant Arkhedkar (Rao) finds himself at the centre of a web of blackmail and manipulation. Writer Yogesh Chandekar of Andhadhun (starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu) fame wrote on this project and it shows.

The “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja" song reference in the film’s title is an obvious hat-tip, but the film is laden with such hidden gems referencing other Bollywood thrillers, especially some by Sriram Raghavan, like Badlapur, Johnny Gaddar and Ek Hasina Thi. Bala also pays a tribute to his own debut, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, in a scene where characters from the film make a cameo in Monica, O My Darling.

A Twitter page called Incurato took the trouble of collating a sprawling thread of all the references, hat-tips and Easter Eggs that were scattered throughout the film, which you might have missed. Bala himself tweeted at the Twitter user and said he would be messaging them the rest of the fun stuff.

If you haven’t watched the film yet, proceed with caution as there are spoilers ahead.

Will you be giving it a re-watch to try and spot all of the Easter Eggs?

