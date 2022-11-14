Home » News » Buzz » All the 'Monica, O My Darling' Easter Eggs Have Been Dug Up By This Twitter User

All the 'Monica, O My Darling' Easter Eggs Have Been Dug Up By This Twitter User

Vasant Bala's Monica, O My Darling doffs its hat to many vintage Bollywood crime thrillers and a Twitter user has collated a thread of all of them.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 08:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Monica, O My Darling Easter Eggs pay homage to other Bollywood crime thrillers. (Credits: Via Twitter)
Monica, O My Darling Easter Eggs pay homage to other Bollywood crime thrillers. (Credits: Via Twitter)

‘Monica, O My Darling’ starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Quereshi has dropped on Netflix and seems to have been a hit among audiences. The Vasant Bala directorial is a murder mystery where an ambitious middle-class man called Jayant Arkhedkar (Rao) finds himself at the centre of a web of blackmail and manipulation. Writer Yogesh Chandekar of Andhadhun (starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu) fame wrote on this project and it shows.

The “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja" song reference in the film’s title is an obvious hat-tip, but the film is laden with such hidden gems referencing other Bollywood thrillers, especially some by Sriram Raghavan, like Badlapur, Johnny Gaddar and Ek Hasina Thi. Bala also pays a tribute to his own debut, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, in a scene where characters from the film make a cameo in Monica, O My Darling.

Advertisement

A Twitter page called Incurato took the trouble of collating a sprawling thread of all the references, hat-tips and Easter Eggs that were scattered throughout the film, which you might have missed. Bala himself tweeted at the Twitter user and said he would be messaging them the rest of the fun stuff.

If you haven’t watched the film yet, proceed with caution as there are spoilers ahead.

Advertisement

Will you be giving it a re-watch to try and spot all of the Easter Eggs?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: November 14, 2022, 08:08 IST
last updated: November 14, 2022, 08:08 IST

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+16PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Kriti Sanon Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week