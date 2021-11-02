Allahabad University Students Use Sand Art to Raise Awareness for Eco-friendly Diwali

India just shifted the last gear of preparations as the pompous festival of lights is just a couple of days away. Amid people buying clothes, pots, and decorations, a group of students is spreading awareness about ways to maintain the “eco” in the ecosystem. Students from Allahabad University resorted to the medium of sand art to impart a message of celebrating Diwali in an eco-friendly manner.

The artists behind converting sand into beautiful rangolis, diyas, and crackers, want to convey the things that they want people to conserve and do away with this Diwali, reports ANI. “Diwali is the festival of lights and should be celebrated with lights, peace, and harmony, not crackers that spread pollution. We are trying to put across this message through the sand art,” said Varsha, one of the student artists. Varsha-and-company hopes that people pick up methods of celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali this year.

Watch their beautiful creation here:

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1454953911702351874?s=20

https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1454953920040632321

“We have made sand art based on Diwali. We have made rangoli, which depicts an ancient tradition, to tell people to avoid buying stickers and factory-made decorative accessories. Instead, people should make rangolis at home. People should also resort to buying green crackers and buy clay-made diyas and pots, rather than those made of fibre-plastic,” Ajay, another member of the group, told ANI.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated nationwide on November 4. While COVID-19 measures seem to be in place, measure regarding the betterment of the environment still awaits concretization. However, some steps have been taken to directly attack the rising level of smog and pollution, especially in areas such as Delhi, where the effects of pollution are proliferated due to Stubble Burning in nearby agro-regions.

Recently, the Supreme Court ordered all the state and union territories to put a complete ban on manufacturing, sale, and use of firecrackers. The apex court also warned that the law-enforcing officials will be directly liable in the event of a violation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.