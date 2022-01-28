Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Has Several Medical Problems Says Doctor in Hilarious Video

Every social media user is well aware of the fact that the ‘Pushpa’ fever has already taken on the world and is not going down anytime soon. Netizens have flooded the Internet with its memes; all its catchy lines like ‘Pushpa Jhukega Nahi’ is on every tongue; songs like ‘Srivalli and Saami Saami’ are the trending songs for the Instagram reels, and celebrities and cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja are in awe of Allu Arjun’s performance have imitated and recreated actors look. Amidst all this, a new video has come to the forth and is going viral on the internet. In the video, an Ophthalmologist who recently watched the record-breaking film gives his opinion and claims that the protagonist Pushpa Raj who is being played by Allu Arjun has many medical problems in several scenes Pushpa, and undoubtedly his take is pretty amusing.

The Ophthalmologist posted a video on his Instagram account that goes by the name Doctor Extra Chutney, and went on to describe those medical problems he is talking about.

By now, everyone must have noticed that while walking Allu Arjun has a weird gait, especially in the trending Srivalli song.

Pointing that out, Doctor Extra Chutney said, “It is a sign of a Common Peroneal Nerve injury. He has a Spinal Accessory Nerve injury which is causing one of his shoulders to droop."

The doctor also claims that Pushpa has severe Diabetic Neuropathy.

The comments began to pour in as soon as he posted the video. Many were appreciating him for his observation, and there were others who found it hilarious.

Meanwhile, there was another doctor who agreed with him and said that he also observed the same.

The video that has about 5k likes was captioned, “And I’m not even talking about the complete disregard for the laws of physics in every fight scene in the movie (sic)."

Watch the video here:

The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

