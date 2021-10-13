Almirah Stuffed With Crores Found During IT Raid at Hyderabad Pharma Company Has Got Internet Talking

The internet has something funny and bizarre to offer us everyday, which is sometimes jaw dropping and ends up being bone-tickling other times. For today’s dose of the internet buzz is an almirah which was found to be fully stashed with cash. The almirah was found during a raid at a pharma company on Saturday by the Income Tax department. The incident is from Hyderabad where the Income Tax Department found unaccounted income worth Rs 550 crores, apart from 14,287 crores of unexplained cash. The raid also unearthed many bank lockers out of which 16 were in operation. The department is conducting further investigation to estimate the value of other undisclosed income that the department found.

The raid which was conducted on October 6 was carried out at around 50 locations across six states. The investigation further unearthed books of accounts and some more cash which were parked at secret locations. Other than that, incriminating evidence was seized in the form of digital media, pen drives and documents. The department also came to know about land purchases that were made on an on-money payment basis.

The Income Tax department through an official statement informed that the pharmaceutical company was engaged in the manufacturing of intermediates, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). It further stated that the company’s products were exported to countries like the USA, Europe, Dubai and African countries.

While the Income Tax department got busy with their investigation, the netizens found the cash-loaded almirah as their next meme material. Sharing the image of the almirah on Twitter, this user sarcastically put out the caption, “I-T raid on a Pharma company in Hyderabad revealed this. I am assuming they have kept clothes in the locker."

Other users on the microblogging site were quick to give their take on this. One user suggested a better way to manage space in the almirah without lowering the value of the liquid asset.

To which, another user responded with this.

Here are some more responses:

Though the department hasn’t revealed the company’s name, there has been a lot of buzz in media regarding the owner.

