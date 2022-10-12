'Almost Too Cute to Eat': Woman Finds 'Shrek' Staring up at Her From Curry

What are the chances of food turning into a cartoon character? Whatever the odds may be, this British woman has beaten them. Lisa Edmonds ordered her usual takeaway only to find a surprise. As she plated her dinner, what was staring back at her was the Swamp Ogre from Dreamworks, Shrek. The Hariyali Curry helped give her dinner the perfect colour too. Lisa took a quick snap of her plate before asking her husband, Mark, to come and take a look, reported LADbible. It was, after all, something you can only believe if you see with your own two eyes. Take a peek at the snap here:

Advertisement

While Lisa admitted the face looked too cute to eat, she could not resist it as she was famished. According to Ladbible, Lisa said, “It was the weirdest thing. I threw the curry onto the plate and there was Shrek, clear as day. The curry is bright green as well, so it fitted him perfectly. I did a double take when I saw his green face staring back at me – it was so funny."

Meanwhile, social media users have mixed opinions about whether the curry looks like Shrek or not. Some even mentioned it looks like Lisa deliberately created it. However, one user did find it hard to see Shrek in Lisa’s curry, but once he did, he could not unsee it. The comment read, “It took me a long time to see it. Then I saw his face. Now I’m a believer…”

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “More importantly, does it look like curry?”

Advertisement

“Wouldn’t class that as a Curry,” a third user commented.

Many users were having a hard time liking the green curry. One even mentioned if it is not red-coloured, it is not curry. However, for Lisa, this was her regular order of the North Indian-style chicken curry with pilaf rice, Saag aloo, and Bombay potatoes. Lisa also mentioned that while her 14-years-old son Harrison did not seem to get the joke, her husband and she found their creative dinner hilarious.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here