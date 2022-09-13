'Amazing Work': Artist Makes Moving Robotic Arm With Chocolate

A pastry artist named Amaury Guichon has baffled the internet with his creation made from chocolate. Social media is loaded with content that deceives users immensely. We all remember the “everything is cake" trend.

Another hyper-realistic creation has emerged in the form of a robotic arm. Yes, as mechanical as it is, the artist leaves no space for doubt and creates an entire robotic arm with chocolate. The artist begins with making the base of the arm, and piece by piece, the robotic arm is seen coming to life.

Amaury makes wires, bolts, and movable levers in the arm, all from chocolate. He also creates suspension for the arm and a claw at the end of the arm which is also movable. Once he achieves the required edges and details, he starts painting the arm with edible spray colour. Sharing the clip, Amaury, in the caption, wrote, “Chocolate Robotic Arm! My new kitchen helper, and it’s fully interactive clamp!"

Take a look at the process here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered almost two crore views and roughly eleven lakh likes. Thousands of comments poured in too. One user said, “It was so cool seeing this made in real life!" Another commented, “Just when you think it cannot get any better. Amazing work!" One user tagged Robert Downey Jr., the American actor who plays Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and stated, “Robert Downey Jr. would be so proud of you."

Amaury is quite popular on Instagram for his hyper-realistic creations from chocolate. For instance, this one where he created a fully-functional skateboard out of chocolate and gave it a push at the end to prove the functionality.

In this one he created a life-size statue of a crocodile that looks terrifying, considering the minute details that Amaury paid heed to.

What are our thoughts on this?

