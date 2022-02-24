Amazon Asked Twitter to Explain 'Movie Plot in 5 Words' and Desis Delivered

Movie quizzes always create a buzz amongst people, and for cinema enthusiasts, Amazon prime video caters the best. The platform recently tweeted a game to guess movie names that turned into a tweet chain of amazing replies.

The tweet that reads ‘Explain a movie plot in 5 words’ was shared on February 22. The post soon went viral and the tweet has more than three thousand likes and 145 retweets.

Since the pandemic, started people got addicted to binge-watching. The OTT platform is a boon for cinema lovers as it has all the classic movies, new web series, and documentaries in one place. Amazon prime video has great promotional skills as well, and they never miss a chance to entertain their audience. This tweet got people to show their movie knowledge and interact with fellow film enthusiasts.

People got hooked to the game and came up with the most creative and spoiler-free comments. Not only Hindi films, but you can even find Tamil blockbusters and Hollywood classic references in the comments session. Some of the comments were so witty that they got a reaction from the Prime Videos itself. Check out some of the best replies

The tweet is a reference to classic Bollywood movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

‘Husband is unrecognisable without mustache’ sums up the plot of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodiand most people guessed right.

References other than Hindi movies were also there, such as Titanic.

Mad Purple Guy wants stones. You know, just Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The plot of Pushpa couldn't have been explained better.

We loved how this user explain the plot of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

These were some of the best references that were mentioned in the tweet. This is not the first time that Amazon prime video created a buzz online. Back in 2019, they asked their Indian audience to send memes that prompted a laugh riot on Twitter.

