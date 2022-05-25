Amazon Sells Plastic Bucket for Rs 26,000 and Internet Cannot Keep Calm

An ordinary plastic bucket priced at Rs 25,999 on Amazon has left customers baffled. After a Twitter user put up the bizarre pricing, netizens are wondering if the price is a result of a human or machine error. It also led to memes and jokes about what must be special in the bucket to justify its price.

“Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do."

“Seeing Babu Rao’s bucket on sale being posted by someone named Raju is just real life Phir Hera Pheri and we appreciate it."

Advertisement

“If inflation continues in the current pace, who knows, this could be the reality! Anyways, it is hilarious!"

“This bucket fills itself with fresh drinking water everyday."

“Take the EMI option, what else to do?"

“28% ka discount mil raha hain.. pretty good deal…kharid lo."

“Baalti ke saath bathroom bhi bech rahe kya?"

Advertisement

“Damn, it’s unavailable now."

“at that cost this bucket better be turning water into wine."

“Buy it. It’s a status thing. You’ll be the only person who has a bucket that costs 25k. It’s a piece of rare art. It’s Web 0 redefined.

Then sell it for $3 million."

“I think Seller forgot to mention decimal point after first 9. Strange thing it’s available in EMI."

Recently, another such bizarre pricing had left internet users scratching their heads. Amid the skyrocketing prices in Dublin, a user came up with an advertisement on the property rental website Airbnb. The advertisement was for a tent available for two guests at a staggering Rs 5,355.64 a night. The price was further reduced to Rs 4,579.46. The tent also offered one bed and bath, most probably in the house set up behind. The tent was built on a backyard concrete slab.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.