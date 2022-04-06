Amazon's Plan to Ban Words like 'Union' in Internal App is Giving Netizens '1984' Vibes

Amazon is planning to ban phrases like ‘labour unions’ in its internal messaging app, says The Intercept. The new app will automatically restrict a variety of terms that might suggest critique of working conditions and employee dissatisfaction. Some of the words are ‘compensation’, ‘slave’, ‘slave labour’, ‘restrooms’ ‘living wage’ etc. Amazon spokesperson Barbara M. Agrait told The Intercept that the programme has not been approved yet and might not be launched at all.

In November last year, Amazon management decided to build a platform that would foster team spirit and increase employee engagement. However, they wanted the platform to be free from ‘dark side of social media’. That is why, they created an automatic ‘bad word monitor’ which would censor not only slurs and profanity, but also anything related to organised labour like ‘pay raise’, ‘ethics’, ‘injustice’ and others. The e-commerce giant has been accused earlier for cracking down on employee unions, not providing security to warehouse employees and not allowing staff to take bathroom breaks.

The news has faced criticism on social media. US senator Elizabeth Warren said:

“Here’s a radical idea: instead of spending millions trying to defeat union organizing & banning workers from using words like “living wage", “restroom" & “union" to discuss work conditions, @Amazon should end its anti-union & exploitative labor practices."

“this is dumb" appears on the list of banned words and phrases for Amazon’s employee chat app, making it difficult for Amazon employees to describe the fact that Amazon has a list of banned words and phrases for its employee chat app…"

“me trying to talk about Bring It On on Amazon’s internal chat app…"

“Banning words like “restrooms" and “ethics" tells us everything we need to know about Amazon’s working conditions and priorities. Every worker deserves the rights and protections of a union. Standing with Amazon workers in solidarity. "

" mom, can we have 1984?"

- “we have 1984 at home"

- the 1984 at home:

According to an AP report, Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize recently, marking the first successful US organizing effort in the retail giant’s history and handing an unexpected win to a nascent group that fueled the union drive. Warehouse workers cast 2,654 votes in favor of a union, giving the fledgling Amazon Labor Union enough support to pull off a victory.

