Amber Heard Claims 'Years' of Therapy Notes Prove Johnny Depp Abused Her, Divides Twitter

Amber Heard continues to stand by her claims against Johnny Depp. Ahead of an interview with Savannah Guthrie, the actor revealed that she gave the NBC show documents from a therapist that “represented years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on." In a preview clip, Heard claimed there was a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011, taken by her doctor to whom she was reporting the abuse. As per a New York Post report, in response to Heard’s interview, a spokesperson for Depp told Dateline: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in Johnny’s favor."

Per usual, the new development divided Twitter, with most siding against Heard.

Heard earlier told Guthrie that her trial had not been not fair. Even if someone was convinced that she was deserving of all the vitriol pointed against her, she said, one still could not say that what went down on social media was fair. She also spoke about how Johnny Depp is a “beloved character" and a “fantastic actor". Speaking on the jury’s verdict, Heard said that she did not blame them because they had heard three weeks’ worth of “relentless" testimony from “paid employees" and from “randos" towards the end.

