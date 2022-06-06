Amber Heard Gets Marriage Proposal from Saudi Man Who Says He is Better Than Johnny Depp

In what comes as a bizarre development after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation verdict, a Saudi man has offered to marry Amber after she lost the case. The six-week-long trial was held in Fairfax, Virginia, and Depp won the $50 million case. The Saudi man sent a voice note to Amber’s official Instagram account and called himself better than ‘old man’ Johnny Depp. He also said that Amber should marry him since she has nothing left now. “Amber since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man," he says in the voice note. The video has managed to gather over 100K views. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Depp has been sued again for allegedly assaulting a film crew member, Greg Brooks, in 2017. Brooks’ lawyer, Pat Harris told The Sun that this case has nothing to do with the verdict in Depp’s case against Heard. Brooks filed a personal injury case against Depp in 2018, but the trial had been postponed so far. The Depp-Heard case was unprecedentedly publicized and polarised social media users. It led to some fierce arguments over the Me Too movement and what the verdict means for abuse victims. The “meme-fication" of the trial, being packaged into easily-consumable videos, Reels and TikToks, has been heavily criticised.

As per Sportskeeda, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is set to defend the actor in the other case as well and some social media users could be seen celebrating the fact. Others lashed back at what appears to be the consumption of a trial as though it were a “movie".

In the Depp-Heard case, the Virginia civil jury ruled in favor of Depp on all three of his counts, finding that Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she’d done so with “actual malice" — a higher threshold for cases involving public figures.

