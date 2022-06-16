Amber Heard Gets Trolled After 'Edward Scissorhands' Dig at Johnny Depp in Interview

Amber Heard made an Edward Scissorhands reference while taking a dig at Johnny Depp during her interview with Savannah Guthrie. During the closing statements at the defamation trial, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez had said that Heard put on the “performance of a lifetime". Referring to it, Heard said during the interview, “Says the lawyer, for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers." Edward Scissorhands is an iconic character played by Depp in Tim Burton’s movie in 1990.

“I’m the performer? I had listened to weeks of testimony insinuating that, or saying quite directly, that I’m a terrible actress," Heard said, adding, “So I’m a bit confused how I could be both." While Heard was clearly referring to Depp’s aptitude as an actor, the comment did not sit well with Depp’s supporters on Twitter, whether it was a joke or not.

Some Twitter users defended Heard’s comment. “Again, taking out of context and twisting. Heard was expressing that Depp is a talented actor, simply using Edward Scissorhands as an example, and that his acting talent helped him sell his version of the story to the public & jury," one wrote.

Heard said that she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Depp more than $10 million after the contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

I don’t blame them," Heard told Today co-host Savannah Guthrie in an interview clip aired Monday on NBC. “I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor."

