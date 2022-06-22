Amber Heard has the Perfect Face According to Greek Mathematical Ratio

The high-voltage Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial has resurrected an old article about the actress having the perfect face. In a 2016 article, Dr Julian De Silva, who runs the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London, had told US Magazine that Heard has the perfect face according to the Greek Golden Ratio, phi. The ratio with value 1.618 is said to be the secret of beauty and is the measure of proportion in a face. The cosmetic surgeon’s team developed a software that evaluates face shapes and their proximity to the golden ratio. Amber Heard’s face was found to be 91.85 percent of Phi.

In a 2021 Instagram post, Dr Julian wrote: “The Golden Phi Ratio is a mathematical ratio that seems to appear recurrently in beautiful things in nature as well as in other things that are seen as beautiful.⁠ The magic ratio is 1:1.618. Applied to the face, the ratio of the nose to top lip - is less than the distance from lip to chin for example. Using a caliper you can measure a patient’s ratio and apply filters, for example, to emphasise certain points on the face that correlate to beauty.⁠"

The doctor’s team analysed Amber Heard’s features like the eyes, nose, mouth with 12 key markers. Others who came close to Heard in having the perfect face scientifically are Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner.

Johnny Depp had sued Heard for USD 50 million on charges of defamation, of which he has won USD 15 million, as she wrote an Op-Ed in 2018 in The Washington Post which painted her as the “public figure representing domestic abuse." After a gruelling six-week-long trial proceedings in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation lawsuit, the jury unanimously sided with Depp on the case on June 1.

