'I Rate Above Johnny Depp': Amber Heard Names Dog After Aussie Minister Involved in Pet Feud

Amber Heard has a new member in her life. The Aquaman actress recently got a new dog and guess what she named him? Barnaby Joyce. But who is Barnaby? Apart from the actor’s newest paw-ed love that is and what made Heard give her pet such a unique name? To understand the ‘inspo’ behind this, hark back to 2015 when the actor was still married to Johnny Depp and she had flown to Australia to visit the star who had been shooting for a Pirates of the Caribbean movie in the country. Heard was charged with illegally bringing the couple’s dogs, two Yorkshire terrier named Pistol and Boo to Australia. The incident gained worldwide traction after Australia’s then agriculture minster slammed the actress for doing so. Well, this was Barnaby Joyce of Australia.

On Monday, Heard shared a photo on her social media handle of the dog and herself, which she captioned as:

“Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce!(dog face emoji)"

But why such hard feelings harboured for Joyce (the human one) even now?

Well, if the timeline of the incident with the dog is to be traced back, Joyce’s statements against Heard weren’t taken too kindly by her and her the husband either. The minister had famously said that the dogs should “bugger off back to the United States or risk being put down", which led to Depp calling him a “sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia".

So how did Joyce take the news this time?

He reportedly informed The Australian that he was “fine with the name choice and had no problems with animals".

“I get a real sense of accomplishment that I’m still in her head long after I’ve forgotten about them," he said. “Obviously, I now rate above Johnny Depp," Joyce was quoted as saying.

In the months after the incident, Heard had pleaded guilty to making a false statement on her immigration card about the dogs and was given a 1-month good behaviour bond. The duo had also released an apology video.

What do you think of Heard’s new name for her pet?

