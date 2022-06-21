Amber Heard Seen Shopping at Discount Store Post Defamation Verdict in Viral Photos

Amber Heard, whose lawyers have said that she is not capable of paying the damages awarded by the court to Johnny Depp, was seen shopping at a discount store in New York’s Hamptons. Her sister Whitney Heard was also present with her on the shopping trip at a TJ Maxx in pictures obtained by TMZ. Clothes are available at relatively nominal prices at TJ Maxx stores. The actor wore a white shirt and denims and her sister had a cart. It was not clear whether they bought anything. This comes after Heard gave some public interviews to Savannah Guthrie, where she stood by her allegations against ex-husband Depp.

Heard’s lawyer had recently said that she “absolutely" could not afford to pay the money that she owed Depp. After the TJ Maxx photos came to light, social media users were divided.

Recently, Heard was caught on camera by the paparazzi at an airfield in Washington DC, and this was the first time she was spotted in the public eye since the verdict was announced in her defamation trial against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. The shutterbugs captured her while she stepped out of a private aeroplane and moved to a luxury SUV. She was trolled for using the private aircraft.

