American Woman Claims her New House Possessed by Ghost Who Refuses to Leave

The Internet is abuzz with the claims of a woman from the United States, who says that she is terrified of a demonic spirit haunting her new home. According to the woman, this demonic spirit takes the form of a little girl.

This woman recently purchased a house in Kentucky, United States, by spending savings of her lifetime. The woman who would have dreamt of numerous happy moments in the new house was yet to witness an awful surprise. She listened to a child’s voice calling out “hello" from an empty room. At first she thought that it could be an illusion but one incident increased her apprehensions.

This woman was asked by her gardener about how many kids she has. Gardener claimed that he had heard a child laughing. She was terrified after this as she claimed to be living alone in the house. The words of the gardener terrified her so much that she couldn’t sleep till 3am, according to the Mirror.

Advertisement

This haunting has escalated a lot in recent times. The woman is hearing different sounds in the house like pounding on walls, footsteps and items falling from shelves. The woman claims that these activities have increased since her husband left due to work a couple of months ago. She hears random knocking on door. Her dog has stopped eating. Apart from these fears, what is driving her to the point of insanity is the fact that a vile rotting stench keeps coming from her bathroom. Many advised her to leave this house for better but she can’t do that as she does not have enough money to afford another accommodation.

When this woman couldn’t cope with these situations, she contacted the local church for assistance. The house owner feels that her new residence is haunted by a spirit who seeks attention.

Many social media users also feel that getting the house blessed by a priest can solve problems. Many are also of the opinion that some will find an opportunity for earning money by asking this woman that her house should be cleansed. Many users on social media suggested that the woman should not take help from these people.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.