American YouTuber Orders Food in Tamil, Impressed Desis Offer Him Free Meal

Some people have a fascination for different languages. Like this one American YouTuber, Arieh Smith, has always been fascinated by the Tamil language. Taking to his official YouTube channel, Xiaomanyc, shared a video where he goes to a very famous dosa stall in New York City. After this, he also visits a Tamil food shop and places orders in the Tamil language. Being impressed by his fluent Tamil, the owner of the shop tells him that the food is “on the house." Narrating his experience, the YouTuber, in the caption wrote, “I’ve been fascinated with the Tamil language ever since I learned that it is one of the world’s oldest languages still in use. Spoken in both India and Sri Lanka it’s actually quite rare in America, but I was able to find some restaurants in and around New York City that are run by Tamil speakers and here’s what happened when I tried ordering in this ancient and beautiful but extremely challenging language." Have a look at the fun video:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 900K views. While some are praising his Tamil,

others are just impressed by his efforts. “Coming from a native speaker, I can say Tamil is NOT an easy language to learn! For westerners, a North Indian language like Hindi is much easier since it is Indo-European and shares a lot of similar rules with Romance languages. Tamil (and other Dravidian languages) are just completely different in every way, from sentence structure to grammar to tone, etc," commented a YouTube user. Another person wrote, “There’s so many people out there making content from controversial, or negative things. It’s such a breath of fresh air to see to the genuine smiles, and good vibes from these videos."

This is not the first time Smith has been offered free food. Earlier, Smith was offered free food at a Gujarati eatery as he placed the order in Gujarati. In the video, he is seen visiting a Gujarati restaurant and surprising its Indian owner by asking for a Gujarati meal. Hearing Smith speaks Gujarati, the owner fills up with joy and greets the YouTuber with a smile.

Later, Smith goes to another Indian restaurant and amazes yet another person with his Gujarati. He grabs some buttermilk from the place and strikes a conversation in Gujarati. He shares that some of his Gujarati friends had taught him the language and that he was curious to try the food.

Advertisement

Notably, apart from the YouTube channel, Xiaoma also runs a website where he offers language classes and consulting. Moreover, he has another YouTube channel where he has shared his journey of learning languages.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.