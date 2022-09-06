Amid Floods, Crocodile Spotted In Bihar's Munger

The internet never fails to give us astonishing videos and pictures daily. We found yet another video from Bihar that has surfaced on social media platforms and that will surely surprise you.

Floodwaters inundated various areas of Bihar’s Munger district. The rising levels of water in Ganga submerged Munger and surrounding areas, and the flood water has reached the houses as well as the fields.

While people were still coping with the same, another scary thing happened. A crocodile entered the rural district. Villagers claim that this crocodile was feasting on little animals and could attack humans anytime. Villagers are also terrified because it’s still out in the open.

Munger has been experiencing flooding over the previous two days. However, the floodwaters have begun to recede now. Flood water made its way into the villages in the Bengali Tola, Raghunathpur, Kalyanpur, and Ghorghat sections of the Bariarpur block.

It was not the first time a crocodile was spotted in Munger. According to Bhado Mandal, a resident of Bengali Tola, people have gathered on the railway track to avoid flood floods. He stated that the cattle were chained there. The crocodile has followed the flood waters to the railway track and cattle are becoming his prey now.

Zilla Parishad member Durgesh Singh said that the villagers of Bariyarpur are scared of crocodiles, adding that the officials have been informed.

