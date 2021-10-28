Amit Shah Shares ‘Breathtaking’ Photos of Snowy Pir Panjal, Urges Everyone to Visit Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday shared some pictures of the snow-capped mountains in Pir Panjal after the first snowfall, and urged tourists to visit this “beautiful part of India". “Captured these breath-taking pictures of the Pir Panjal mountain range after the first snowfall of the season on my way from Srinagar to Delhi. Kashmir, the Jewel in India’s crown, is all set to welcome tourists," he said on Twitter with the hashtag #IncredibleIndia. Shah made his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since scrapping Article 370 and converting the northernmost state to a union territory on August 5, 2019. During his stay, he inaugurated several projects and attended various cultural events. On his way back to Delhi, the Home Minister shared the ‘breath-taking pictures’ of Pir Panjal mountain range, and urged everyone to witness the beauty of J&K.

Pir Panjal range extends from Himachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir. The snow-capped mountains are also visible from Srinagar during summers. Pir Panjal range is also called Pir ki Gali, and links the Kashmir valley with Rajouri and Poonch districts via Mughal Road.

Shah, during his visit, also inaugurated the Shikara festival which was held on Dal Lake in Srinagar. Shikara is called houseboat in Kashmir. A laser show and musical fountain was also organised during the festival.

“It was a mesmerising experience to watch the musical fountain and laser show at Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake. Also inaugurated the ‘Houseboat Festival’ organised by the J&K Tourism. Sharing some pictures" he tweeted on Monday.

The Home Minister also reviewed the security situation in J&K, and credited the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the reduction in cases of violence in the UT after the abrogation of Article 370. While addressing a gathering at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Monday, he got his bulletproof glass shield removed, saying he “wants to speak frankly" with the crowd.

