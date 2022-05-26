Amitabh Bachchan Just Promoted KRK's Biography and Fans Want to Know the 'Majboori'

Amitabh Bachchan just promoted KRK’s biography on Twitter and it’s not a crossover that fans saw coming. Big B’s tweets have always been a subject of much curiosity among fans, not least due to the fact that he, for some inscrutable reason, makes it a point to number each of them. “T 4296" came with “#KRK" and a video promo of Kamaal R Khan’s biography. “Presenting the biography of the most controversial producer, writer, actor, film critic," the video reads, presenting the book called “Controversial KRK", written by Ranbir Pushp. Big B’s fans, understandably, were confused by this sudden shoutout.

KRK recently caused some more ruckus on social media when he announced the release Deshdrohi 2, a self-proclaimed blockbuster that’s apparently going to be “bigger than Bahubali". Cinema-goers aren’t too willing to bet on that, if the Twitter reactions are anything to go by. The first Deshdrohi movie released (and tanked) 14 years ago. The poster of Deshdrohi 2 features KRK in all his glory, wearing a black ensemble. You’ve got to give it to Kamaal Rashid Khan- he gives credit where credit is due. The poster informs you that the movie has been “directed by KRK produced by KRK" and obviously stars KRK, and the memers have added: “watched by KRK". The actor isn’t exactly known as a hitmaker and the Bahubali comment right on the (slightly questionable) poster opened the floodgates for Twitter’s legions.

The first Deshdrohi movie was directed by Jagdish A Sharma and produced by KRK. With the actor leading the movie, the film also featured Manoj Tiwari, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Gracy Singh and Zulfi Syed. The film focused on the hardships faced by immigrants in Mumbai.

