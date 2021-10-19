Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rishabh Pant: Indians Making Way into NFT Space

It’s 2021 and half the Internet is NFTs. At the start of the year, the entire world to be in the process of cashing in. After art and auction houses, (and billionaires) news organizations and galleries also seem to be joining in on the trend. Quartz has converted an article into an NFT, a digital asset that essentially serves as its own certificate of ownership and authenticity. They’re, however, not the first. Associated Press sold its non-fungible token artwork on March 11 for a hefty sum only eight days putting it up for auction. The artwork, titled “The Associated Press calls the 2020 Presidential Election on Blockchain – A View from Outer Space," sold for roughly 100 ETH (+3.79%) ($180,000), according to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea. News organizations aren’t alone. The first NFT artwork to be auctioned was by Christie’s. The first Oscar-nominated movie to be released as an NFT was Adam Benzine’s “Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah." The first tweet by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey was sold as an NFT. The first NFT album was ‘Kings of Leon’s ‘When You See Yourself.’

So what really, really is an NFT? NFTs are not physical assets but digital properties that exist in the blockchain. An NFT essentially symbolises ownership of a certain physical item. Since it’s stored in blockchain, it is transparent and thus cannot be copied or stolen. James Murphy, CEO of Future Fallout, writes that that just like a concert ticket symbolises the ownership of the space of a seat in the concert arena, and a Bitcoin represents the underlying value of the digital currency in physical currency, an NFT symbolises the ownership of an item that has been digitised.

In India too, celebrities seem to be making inroads with NFTs. Here’s a look at some of them.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B is among the first Indian actors to jump on the NFT bandwagon. The Amitabh Bachchan-themed NFTs will include artworks like verses from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s legendary work Madhushala narrated by the megastar, backstories related to Big B’s works, posters of his movies signed by him, and few other rare elements related to his life converted into digital artwork. Not just that, the platform fostering the auction is also asking for more suggestions regarding Bachchan-related NFTs.

The NFTs will be launched under the aegis of BeyondLife.club, a conglomeration of Rhiti Entertainment, Singapore, and GuardianLink.io, a no-code NFT exchange platform.

Dinesh Karthik

34 runs were needed off the last 2 overs. Rubel Hossain was handed the ball to deliver the penultimate over. In came India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. The Nidahas T20 tri-series trophy was Bangladesh’s to take home. But it weren’t to be. Hossain was smoked for 22 runs by an Indian batter who had just taken his guard. Karthik fired all of those 22. The equation came down to 12 in 6 and Soumya Sarkar’s face captured the collective nervousness of the fielding team. For a part-time bowler, Sarkar did well for most of the over. The ask was now 5 off the final delivery of the series. Karthik connects and connects handsomely. The ball cruises over the deep extra cover boundary for a maximum. “He’s gone for it. That’s gonna be a super over or has it gone all the way? It has! This is unbelievable from Dinesh Karthik. That’s a six!" Sanjay Manjrekar’s voice almost cracks as he, along with all of India, witnesses one of the memorable run chases of India.

More than three years later, the final moments of India’s triumph have been turned into an NFT (non-fungible token), and fittingly enough, the honours were done by Karthik himself.

“This is one of the best moments of my life. To get it out there graphically and have people look at it, not to mention the fact that I was an integral part of the whole process was something I thoroughly enjoyed," Karthik told CNBC-TV18.

The project of turning the winning moment into animation was spear-headed by Karthik along with his brother-in-law Saurav Ghoshal during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has also jumped onto the NFT bandwagon with the cricket NFT platform Rario. According to Live Mint, Rario, which is the world’s first officially licensed cricket digital collectables platform allowsenables fans to buy and trade NFTs of their favourite cricketers and international leagues. Pant’s association will allow Rario to mint exclusive digital collectibles of Pant’s iconic moments on and off the field.

Salman Khan

The Ek Tha Tiger star in October also announced his own range of NFTs. “Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke. Salman Khan Static NFTs coming on Bollycoin. Stay tuned, bhai log!" he wrote on Twitter.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra who is known to be a gamechanger in the world of fashion, added yet another feather to his hat by paving a path for the fashion industry in the NFT universe.

Making him the first designer to lead the industry into this new revolution, Manish Malhotra joined hands with WazirX NFT Marketplace and FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week and created 5 exclusive fashion NFTs. The fashion NFTs included Archival Diaries - a pic of Lisa Ray from 1998, a gif file of an illustrious sketch of a chikankari ensemble, a video titled Reminiscing Runways from 2013, a sketch titled Illuminous Showstopper featuring a sari from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani.

It’s not just NFTs - Bollywood rapper Raftaar announced in July that he will accept cryptocurrency instead of actual currency as his performance fee, becoming the first Indian artiste to do so. Raftaar said that he has been an ardent admirer of blockchain technology and accepting payment using the same technology is like a dream come true for him.

