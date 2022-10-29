Among China's Tujia Ethnic Group, A 'Crying Ritual' Ahead of Weddings

In the Indian subcontinent, a bride shedding tears during or just after her wedding is pretty common. It is mostly to do with emotions and the thought of parting with your parents or family and leaving with the groom to stay with her in-laws can make the bride cry.

However, this is not part of a ritual or norm and no one would raise an eyebrow if you didn’t cry. But do you know that in a remote tribe in China, women are supposed to cry during their marriage as part of a tradition and not doing so can cause people to look down on them or even reprimand them?

This is mostly practised by the Tujia tribe in China. The people of the Tujia tribe have been living for thousands of years in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan. They follow this strange ritual where women are bound to cry during their marriage.

According to the elderly in the tribe, every bride is required to cry throughout the wedding. Otherwise, the bride’s neighbours would consider her an uneducated girl, look down upon her and poke fun. In some instances, the bride’s mother even reportedly beat the woman for not sobbing during the wedding ceremony.

According to a report by the Oddity Central website, this tradition was at its peak by the 17th century and followed until the Qing Empire in 1911. However, with time this practice is becoming less prevalent, although it has not died out.

According to experts, this tradition started between 475 BC to 221 BC when the princess of Zao State was married in Yan State. As she left her state for another, both the queen and the princess cried bitterly and since it was done by royalty, others followed suit and it became a tradition. The crying often takes the shape of a song called the ‘crying wedding song’.

