Amorous Pig Uses Bench to Launch Himself Into Enclosure for Sows, Fathers 71 Piglets

A pig at a farm in England found an innovative way to enter the enclosure of sows and fathered 71 piglets, said a report in BBC. The animal named Blanket from Kew Little Pigs, a micro pig petting farm at Amersham in Buckinghamshire, used a bench to launch himself into the enclosure and mate with the sows. His antics came to light when he broke the bench, jumped over the fence and mated with two sows in full public view. Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, told BBC: “We do breed micro pigs as pets… so we are well prepared to look after piglets here, but we also take security and welfare very seriously. Now he has broken the bench and we have put extra measures in place, sadly for Blanket and his girlfriends the fun is over." The bench has now been removed. Blanket’s enthusiasm gave him away. “He got so excited, the bench broke under the hefty hog’s weight as he leapt the 4.5ft (1.4m) fence and began mating with two sows in front of visitors in the petting enclosure," the report added. The staff who described Blanket to BBC as a very handsome and confident pig, had to admit he was a “horny hog".

Kew Little Pigs describes itself as the UK’s leading miniature pig experience available for cuddling, parties and weddings, PR and movie etc. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says that ‘mini pigs’ is a term used to encompass any smaller breed of pig, and is often substituted with other terms like ‘micro-pigs,’ ‘pocket pigs’ and ‘teacup pigs’. They are not a distinct breed, but rather can be a variety of breeds and mixes of breeds that have been selectively bred to be smaller in size. While micro pigs are much loved as pets abroad, a dozen of the world’s smallest pigs have been released into the wild in northeastern India as part of a conservation programme to boost the population of a species once thought to have become extinct.

The pygmy hog, which has the scientific name porcula salvania, lives in tall, wet grasslands and was once found along plains on the Himalayan foothills in India, Nepal and Bhutan. Its population declined in the 1960s, leading to fears it had become extinct until it was rediscovered in India’s northeastern state of Assam in 1971, conservationists say.

