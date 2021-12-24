Amritsar's Conjoined Twins Sohna and Mohna Land a Govt Job, Set an Example

Conjoined twins from Amritsar, Sohna and Mohna have secured a job working for the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), an official with the company has said. The twins, aged 19 started working earlier this week on December 20 and have been entrusted with the job of looking after the electrical appliances at the company.

The twins said that they were very grateful to the state government for helping them get a job.

“We are very glad about the job and have joined on Dec 20. We thank the Punjab government and the Pingalwara institution, which schooled us, for the opportunity," the twins told news agency ANI.

The twins have started working in the supply control room and will help the workers at the company take care of the appliances in the place.

“Sohna got the job and Mohna helps alongside," Ravinder Kumar, substation Jr Engineer, PSPCL told ANI. Kumar said the twins were taken up for the job because they also have some prior work experience in the area and also have a ITI diploma(electrical).

The twins were born in New Delhi on June 14, 2003 with two hearts, arms, kidneys and spinal cords, but a shared liver, gall bladder and legs. They were unfortunately abandoned by their birth parents. They were taken to AIIMS for further treatment where doctors decided not separate them because it could have been fatal for one of them while causing permanent neurological damage for the survivor. The twins were shifted to Pingalwara, a charitable society in Amritsar where they were named Sohna-Mohna.

