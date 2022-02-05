Amruta Fadnavis Says 3% Mumbai Divorces 'Due to Traffic', Bengaluru Twitter Has Doubts

Amruta Fadnavis, banker, activist and wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has claimed that 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai take place due to traffic jams. The statement was a veiled dig against the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government, reported ANI. “I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes," the news agency quoted her as saying. Fadnavis’ claim caught Twitter by surprise, and an onslaught of jokes followed.

Some were of the opinion that “3 per cent" was an oddly specific figure to arrive at, if the entire statement wasn’t already odd enough. “Three percent divorces in Mumbai are reportedly because of potholes and traffic. That is an amazingly specific number," a Twitter user wrote.

“3% divorces happening in Mumbai because people are stuck in traffic. That explains why divorce lawyers have set shop at silk board signal in Bengaluru," wrote another, given the notoriety of Bengaluru traffic.

Another user wrote: “3% of divorces in Mumbai happen because of propensity of couples to fall in love with Traffic? Whoa!!! Steve Winwood, take a bow and bring me a Higher Love! (sic)"

One netizen simply inquired about the percentage of traffic-induced divorces in other metro cities like Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi.

Recently, there have been a few bizarre cases of politicians making misogynistic claims about roads and potholes. Last year, a Rajasthan Minister made an embarrassing and sexist statement in a public forum, comparing Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Hema Malini’s cheeks to roads. Barely a month from that incident, a senior Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil kicked up a controversy by comparing the roads in his constituency in Jalgaon district to actor Hema Malini’s cheeks, but later apologised for the remark as the state women’s commission strongly objected to it.

It does beg the question: what aspect of roads, potholes and traffic brings on such bizarre statements from people in the public eye?

