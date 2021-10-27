Amul Celebrates Rajinikanth's Dadasaheb Phalke Award Win With 'Crowning' Topical

The veteran actor Rajinikanth has received a number of prestigious awards and there is hardly any left now. A few days back, the actor’s contribution to the Indian cinema was recognised as he was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards. Moments after he received it, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all over the country. Amul, which is quite known for its thoughtful cartoons, also joined in to congratulate the veteran. They dedicated their latest topical to him.

Featuring the Kaala actor in their latest cartoon receiving the coveted honour, the dairy brand sketched the Amul Girl handing out the medal and the scroll to the veteran. Referring to his 2020 film, Amul wrote, “Another crown in Rajinikanth’s Darbar!"

Advertisement

The sketch showcased the 70-year-old actor donning a white kurta-pyajama with a khakhi shawl, which he had worn at the ceremony hosted in New Delhi on October 25. Considering the actor’s evergreen pan India popularity, the brand added, “Adored by the masses."

At the ceremony, Rajnikanth received a standing ovation as he walked towards the stage to receive the honour. Ahead of the awards, a special video was also played, which had heartwarming messages from Mohanlal, Khushbu, Amitabh Bachchan, and music director AR Rahman. Rajinikanth made his debut in 1975 Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal. The actor had a minor role in the movie. But owing to his stellar acting chops and connection with the masses, the actor has been ruling the silver screens and people’s hearts for nearly five decades now. His filmography extends upto 160 films.

Rajnikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush had also bagged the Best Actor award for his remarkable performance in Asuran. He shared the award with Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who won it for Bhonsle. For her performance in Manikarnika (2019) and Panga (2020), Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award. Vice-President Venkaiah Naiduhanded over the awards to the winners.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.