Amul Topical 'Atmosfear' Depicts Delhi's Worrying Pollution Levels, Earns Praise

It is that time of the year again when the lungs of the capital city and the neighbouring areas are choking on pollutants, especially PM2.5, due to the extravagant festival of lights and the unfortunate episodes of stubble burning in the agricultural states surrounding Delhi-NCR.

After a year-and-a-half-long period of public attention being hogged by the pandemic, the spotlight has suddenly shifted to the rising levels of pollution. So naturally, the Gujarat-headquartered dairy brand, Amul, recently released a topical sketch that fits perfectly with the current buzz, as they always do.

Taking to Instagram, Amul uploaded a picture of the Amul Girl, engulfed in the haze of smoke, dust, and other pollutants, and donning a mask on her face and a phone in her hand. The picture perfectly depicts an apocalyptic scenario that is being witnessed by the citizens of the country currently.

The in-picture text reads, “Atmosfear!" The Amul brand’s skills of playing with words are perfectly reflected in this recent topical. Attached to the picture is a caption that says, “Amul Topical: The bad air quality in big cities."

Take a look:

Since shared, the post garnered more than 4000 likes and a plethora of comments. Netizens immediately connected with the comical representation of the current times and whole-heartedly poured likes and comments to appreciate the creativity of the dairy brand. “So true, Amul!" wrote one user. “Not just n big cities but all cities," wrote another. One user commented, “It is us who needs to be blamed."

What do you think of Amul’s new topical?

