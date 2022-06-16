An Online Petition has been Started to Keep Comedian James Corden out of UK

You must be well-versed with what the website, www.change.org, does. Multiple petitions to bring a ‘change’ come flying in on the platform and people sign them to show support. Amid the flock is one petition that is gaining immense social media attention for what it asks. The petition is filed by a user named Graham Stoner, and asks people to help keep British comedian and television host James Corden out of the United Kingdom. The petition is as brutal as it can get and says that the country already has a lot on its plate to now add another element.

“Eight years ago, James Corden left the UK for the US to work on ‘The Late Late Show’. Since then, we have had to collectively deal with the impact of the Tory government, Brexit, and COVID-19," read the petition. Now, this is where it gets rough.

Take a look at the petition here. The petition continues, “But throughout, there was that slight beacon of hope and that was the gaping, fat hole left by the comedy equivalent of prostate cancer; James Corden."

The petition mentions that now that the comedian is leaving ‘The Late Late Show’ and is returning to “British Pastures," it is time that people sign the petition to keep him out of the country. The petition stated, “So, let us try and keep him in the United States? Or send him to Ukraine so he can learn what it is like to be a real man."

Users on the internet seemed to be in support of the agenda of the petition. One user wrote, “Of all the issues we have endured over the past few years; this one hits home the most." Another wrote, “He has used the USA, now he wants to return here and get some prime TV time telling us all how brave Ginge and Whinge are. Well, I for one do not need that."

James Corden has been hosting ‘The Late Late Show’ since mid-2015 and he will wrap the show next spring.

