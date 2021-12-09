Should CEO Vishal Garg Get Second Chance? Anand Mahindra Wants to Know

Vishal Garg, the Better.com CEO who was widely criticised after firing about 900 employees on a Zoom call, apologised yesterday for the move. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, picked up on the issue and broached an interesting discussion on Twitter, asking if everybody thought Garg now deserves a second chance. “I’m curious whether you think a CEO can survive after a blunder like this? Is it fair, or not, to allow a second chance…?" he asked, sharing a news article on Garg’s apology. Garg’s apology mail read: “I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you." Twitter users had diverse and elaborate takes on the matter, some of which were retweeted by Mahindra later.

“Your question “Can a CEO survive this? “. Definitely not. For a CEO, lacking empathy and low EQ is pretty evident. Not sure whom he was trying to appease. No wonder people nowadays have less and less pride in the companies they work for," a Twitter user wrote, which was retweeted by Mahindra. The other response shared by him harped on the same note of empathy: “Sir, it’s not whether someone give him a second chance! It’s about whether he has the empathy needed to be a leader!" The third read: “The important question is “will his team ever trust him"."

Various others pitched in with opinions on both sides of the matter.

Vishal Garg had added that the way he communicated the news worsened an already “difficult situation" and that he was “committed to learning from the mistake." The online mortgage company had removed almost 9 per cent of their total workforce of 10,000 during the firing call. The viral zoom call was allegedly recorded by one of the employees. Most of the employees affected by the layoffs are from India and the US. “This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear. But ultimately it was my decision. And I wanted you to hear from me. If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is being terminated effective immediately," Garg could be heard saying in the video that went viral.

